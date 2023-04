LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce and Texas announced in a social media post the “Food Truck Festival” would take place on Tuesday, May 2 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The social media post said the event was to celebrate National Small Business Week. The event was set to take place at 5001 West Loop 289 and 50th Street.

For a full of list of food trucks expected to be at the festival click here.