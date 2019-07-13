Lubbock Chamber of Commerce announces hiring of Community Development Director

LUBBOCK, Texas – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce:



The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce is happy to announce the hiring of Angela Lambert as the Community Development Director. She joined the Chamber staff earlier last month with over 20 years of experience in education.

Lambert received her Bachelor’s in Office Systems Technology and Administration from Texas Tech University and was the campus technology leader at LISD for the majority of her teaching career. Throughout her career she was awarded numerous grants, implemented a variety of outside class projects and co-sponsored a Destination Imagination (DI) team that placed second at regionals and received the High IC award.

“I’ve created curriculum for pretty much my entire teaching career,” Lambert said. “Planning, organizing and building relationships has been a huge part of my career.”

As the Community Development Director she will be responsible for creating a community entrepreneurial atmosphere that fosters communication of ideas, networking, educational opportunities, and assistance programs including management expertise, technical assistance and business guidance.

“My daughter went through the entrepreneurship program two years ago and gained invaluable experience,” said Lambert. “I love how the community came together to help the students gain real-world experience of starting up their own businesses.”

Lambert will oversee Leadership Lubbock, the Chamber’s premier leadership and community development program, assist in the Chamber’s education and workforce efforts as well as help create and restructure the student entrepreneurship program.

