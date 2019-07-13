Lubbock Chamber of Commerce announces hiring of Event Specialist

LUBBOCK, Texas – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce:



The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the hiring of Rachel McMillan as the Event Specialist.

McMillan graduated cum laude from Texas Tech University with her Bachelors of Business Administration in Marketing and Management along with a certificate in International Business this past May.

As the Event Specialist she will be responsible for assisting in the planning, execution and logistics of all annual events. This includes the Golf Tournament, Hub City BBQ and the Lubbock Uncorked Wine event.

McMillan, a native of Abilene, is no stranger to the wine industry as she has worked at two wineries where she educated customers through wine tastings and tours, aided in wine club shipments, and helped facilitate a variety of events for up to 300 guests.



