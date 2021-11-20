Lubbock Chamber of Commerce announces speaker and 2021 annual award winners

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce:

The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce announced Melynn Sight, President of nSight Marketing and one of the nation’s leading experts on how organizations drive value, as the keynote speaker for its Annual Meeting and Awards Luncheon on Thurs., Dec. 2 at 11:30 a.m. at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. She is the author of the book “Breakthrough Value”, which puts organizations on the road to discover and communicate their unique value.

Sight wraps brains, hearts, guts, and energy into assessing and presenting new ideas to organizations throughout the United States and Canada. She believes every organization is unique and describes her work as follows: “Make better connections. Be relevant. Create and deliver value.”

Melynn and her team are passionate about helping find solutions to the communication problems businesses face through proven, effective techniques and processes. To learn more about Sight, visit her website.

The Lubbock Chamber will also recognize local businesses and leaders during the awards luncheon.

Tickets for the event, presented by FirstBank & Trust, are $55 and $40 for Chamber members. Go to www.LubbockChamber.com to reserve your spot or call the Lubbock Chamber office at (806) 761-7000. The registration deadline is 5 p.m. on Nov. 24.

Table sponsorship opportunities are available by contacting Sheri Nugent at Sheri.Nugent@lubbockbiz.org.

About the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce

The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce represents almost 1,500 businesses and over 79,000 employees on the South Plains, which accounts for over $2 billion in annual household earnings in Lubbock and West Texas. Since 1913 the Chamber, as a catalyst for business growth; a convener of leaders and influencers; and a champion for a stronger community, has served as a unified voice of business by actively advocating for a pro-jobs, pro-growth, pro-business climate.

