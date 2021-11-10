Lubbock Chamber of Commerce announces Top 20 Under 40 award honorees

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce:

The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce and the Young Professionals of Lubbock are excited to announce this year’s Top 20 Under 40 award recipients. The following will be honored at a banquet on Wed., Nov. 17 from 6-8 p.m. at the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center.

Daniel Albus, Parkhill

Lindsey Bartley, The Lindsey Bartley Team at Taylor Reid Realty

Kristin Bingham, South Plains College

Meagan Bratton, South Plains Food Bank

Jessie Cayton, Lubbock ISD

Sonya Garcia, Peoples Bank

Jera Gentry, UMC Health System

Paul Hunton, Texas Tech Public Media

Travis Johnson, FiberMax – BASF

Blu Kostelich, City of Lubbock

LeAnne Lagasse, ROI Talent Development

Clark Lammert, Madera Residential

Drew Landry, South Plains College

Dustin Janssen, Parkview Pediatric Dentistry

Christopher Lopez, Lubbock ISD

Liz Morgan, Parkhill

Claire Nevarez, Texas Tech University

Alyssa Pugh, CoNetrix

Megan Sunderman, The Texas Tech Club

Clay Taylor, Texas Tech University

This award recognizes outstanding individuals under the age of 40 who exemplify leadership in their careers, while actively participating in making Lubbock a better place to live, work, play, learn, and raise a family.

The banquet will feature a discussion with community leaders including Texas Tech University System regent Dusty Womble, Lubbock Chamber of Commerce CEO Kay McDowell, and UMC Health System Vice President Betty Cornell. The featured speakers will share with this year’s award winners how they laid the foundation for their successful careers.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available by contacting Rachel McMillan at Rachel.McMillan@lubbockbiz.org or by calling the Lubbock Chamber office at (806) 761-7000. To learn more about the Chamber visit www.lubbockchamber.com or follow the LCC on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

