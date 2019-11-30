Lubbock Chamber of Commerce asking you to shop small on Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce promoted local businesses earlier this week, asking customers to participate in ‘Small Business Satuday.’

Abel Castro, Chairman of the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, said more than 80 percent of their members have ten employees or less.

“Whenever small businesses succeed in Lubbock,” Castro said. “So do we as citizens here in Lubbock.”

Terri Arthur, who owns the small business Fragrance of Heaven, said it is difficult to compete with the large chains and the convenience of shopping online.

“You keep us going,” Arthur said. “And the small businesses need that in order to make an impact on the community and on the economy.”