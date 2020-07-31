Lubbock Chamber of Commerce calls for Abbott to help local bars and breweries

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce sent a letter to Governor Greg Abbott in an effort to help local bars and breweries gain more revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abbott issued an executive order forcing establishments that get more than 51 percent of their revenue from alcohol sales to close on June 26.

Eddie McBride, Lubbock Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, said although bars have been allowed to do to-go orders, other measures should be taken to help keep them in the black.

“We think at a minimum if a bar has an outdoor seating area and they can allow their patrons to sit safely, social distance and be able to obviously take advantage of their products,” he said. “We think that the governor ought to seriously consider changing this order to consider that safe guideline recommendation.”

Eric Washington, general manager and co-owner at Two Docs Brewing Company said during the first closure of the pandemic his business was able to support their employees through the Paycheck Protection Program Loan, however, he said this time around, there was no PPP available.

“Governor Abbot basically, we think unilaterally, just did this without discussing this with anyone,” he said. “Without thinking of the ramifications.

Washington said businesses should not be judged on how much alcohol is sold but by the safety practices implemented by each business.

“The staff and the leadership, and these individual establishments, can and should be able to do what they can to keep their areas safe,” he said.