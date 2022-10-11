(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo provided by the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The 2022 Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Diversity Summit is scheduled for Wednesday, November 9.

The Diversity Summit will be held at the Overton Hotel and Conference Center from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

This year’s theme, Diversity and Inclusion: Opportunities not Obstacles, will explore the value of building a diverse, inclusive and engaged workforce, the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce said in a press release.

“Sessions will cover a variety of topics including beyond compliance for true ROI, finding new pathways to hiring success and service animals in the workplace. Presenters will also discuss and explore how diversity is evolving beyond numbers into belonging and companies who are getting it right,” the press release said.

The Diversity Summit features local and national experts discussing the importance of diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

This year’s keynote speaker is Marcus Bullock, the CEO of Flikshop, TED speaker and a part of John Legend’s Unlocked Futures business accelerators, the press release said.

Bullock recently launched the Flikshop School of Business, where his team introduces tech and entrepreneurship strategies to returning citizens.

(Photo provided in a press release from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce)

More information about session topics and speakers can be found on the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce website.

Diversity Summit tickets are $250 and include lunch, keynote address, breakout sessions and the networking reception. Chamber members may purchase tickets for $150. For more information and to register visit lubbockchamber.com/diversity-summit-initiative or call (806) 761-7000.