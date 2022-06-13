LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce:

The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce is preparing to tee it up at the annual Lubbock Chamber Golf Tournament, presented by Madera Residential, on Monday, July 18 at the Rawls Course.

As one of the largest non-profit golf tournaments in Lubbock, the event allows local businesses the opportunity to network while playing one of the top golf courses in the state. The Rawls Course was recently ranked the second best public-access course in Texas by Golfweek.

“Madera Residential could not be more proud to partner with the Lubbock Chamber for a day of golf that gives us all a chance to make new connections on the golf course,” said David Marcinkowski, partner at Madera Residential. “What could be better than spending the day with your fellow business colleagues playing a world-class golf course like the Rawls Course?”

The AM Flight will start with registration and breakfast at 6:30 a.m., and follow with a shotgun start at 7:30 a.m. Registration and lunch for the PM Flight get underway at noon, and play begins with a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m.

The Chamber Golf Tournament is a fantastic way to market and promote your business. If you are interested in entering a team or securing sponsorship for your business during the tournament, contact Rachel McMillan at (806) 761-7000.

For more information regarding this or any upcoming event please follow the Chamber on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce

The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce represents almost 1,500 businesses and over 79,000 employees on the South Plains, which accounts for over $2 billion in annual household earnings in Lubbock and West Texas. Since 1913 the Chamber, as a catalyst for business growth; a convener of leaders and influencers; and a champion for a stronger community, has served as a unified voice of business by actively advocating for a pro-job, pro-growth, pro-business climate.

(Press release from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce)