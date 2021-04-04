Lubbock Chamber of Commerce hosting luncheon on the National Day of Prayer

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce:

The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce will hold a Community Prayer Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on the National Day of Prayer, Thurs., May 6. The luncheon will be held at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center and will offer prayers for the nation, state, community, and the youth.

The featured speaker will be Steve Gomez, Lubbock Christian University Women’s Basketball Head Coach. ​Coach just led the LCU Lady Chaps in an undefeated season and brought home the title of DII National Champions for the third time in five seasons.

Coach Steve Gomez

“Coach is an inspiration for young minds on and off of the court and we are excited to hear from him, right on the heels of his outstanding season,” said Dave Marcinkowski, Chamber Chair. “In Coach Gomez’s philosophy of coaching he states that his style is a direct reflection of those most important to him, his faith, family, and passion for competition.”

An LCU graduate, Gomez was a standout perimeter player for Coach John Copeland in the late 1980s, and to this day, he still holds the school record for career free throw percentage at .855. He graduated in 1988 with a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Mathematics and consistently used his degree to teach in the classroom while pursuing coaching on the sidelines. Gomez’s career began at Lubbock Monterey High School where he served as an assistant coach in the men’s basketball program from 1988 to 1995. In 1996, Gomez accepted the men’s basketball head coaching position at Lubbock-Cooper High School, where he remained until returning to Lubbock Christian University to take over the reins of the Lady Chaps in 2003. During his seven seasons at Lubbock-Cooper, the basketball program broke new ground making the playoffs four times, managing the school’s first state ranking, and capturing the Pirates only district championship in Gomez’s final season. He has been married to his wife Shawna for 30 years, and the couple have two sons: Hayden and Landon.

Additional prayers will be led by U.S. Congressman Jodey Arrington; Mayor Dan Pope; AJ McCleod, YWCA; and Paulene Salamon, Kona Ice – South Lubbock.

Reservations are $55 and can be made on LubbockChamber.com, Chamber members receive a discounted price of $40. For additional questions or sponsorship opportunities contact Amy Marquez at Amy.Marquez@lubbockbiz.org or call the Chamber office at (806) 761-7000.

