LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce will host the State of the Texas Tech University System (TTU System) Luncheon on Thursday, Sept. 29. The event, presented by FirstBank & Trust, will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Overton Hotel & Conference Center, 2322 Mac Davis Lane.

“Year after year, the Texas Tech University System and its institutions exceed our expectations in regard to its educational opportunities, athletic programs, and their top-notch faculty and staff,” said FirstBank & Trust President and CEO Greg Garland. “It’s truly a pleasure to present this event for such an important driver for the Lubbock economy. We are proud to live and work in Raiderland.”

For the first time, leadership from Angelo State University, Midwestern State University, and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso will be in attendance. Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D., chancellor of the TTU System; Lawrence Schovanec, Ph.D., president of Texas Tech University; and Lori Rice-Spearman, Ph.D., president of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, welcome Ronnie Hawkins Jr., president of Angelo State University; Richard Lange, M.D., M.B.A., president of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso; and JuliAnn Mazachek, Ph.D., president of Midwestern State University, as they provide the latest updates and information about the TTU System and for their respective universities.

Chancellor Mitchell will lead a roundtable discussion with the presidents of each of the institutions. Topics will include the system’s economic impact regionally and throughout Texas, fundraising success at the universities, updates on impactful initiatives and top strategic priorities for the TTU System and for each of the component institutions.

“The beginning of an academic year is always an exciting time for the Texas Tech University System and our component institutions,” said Mitchell. “We are looking forward to having all our university presidents join us this year to celebrate the exciting initiatives we have underway in higher education and health care across our system. This wouldn’t be possible without the steadfast support our system receives from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce and our community partners – it will be great to see everyone at this year’s event.”

Individual tickets are $40 for Chamber members and $50 for non-members. To make reservations go to www.LubbockChamber.com or call (806) 761-7000. The registration deadline is Sept. 22 at 5 p.m.

Sponsorships and tables are still available. Contact Kyle Jacobson at Kyle.Jacobson@lubbockbiz.org to learn more.

