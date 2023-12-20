LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Foundation and the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance received a $70,000 grant from Texas Mutual to “fortify businesses and strengthen the state’s economy, according to a press release Wednesday morning.

Texas Mutual is the leading worker’s compensation provider in Texas and awarded $3.9 million to 57 nonprofit organizations including LEDA and the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Foundation, said the release.

Kay McDowell, president and CEO of the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce said, “We are deeply grateful for the generous support from Texas Mutual.”

McDowell expressed the grant will allow the Chamber of Commerce to “advance our goals of fostering a thriving and skilled workforce in Lubbock.” She added the grant was not just an investment “in today” but a “commitment to the future of our community.”

The release said the future of Lubbock’s community will be built through initiatives like summer bridge classes, health camps and scholarships. Additionally it will aim to empower individuals to build successful careers.

The dedication Texas Mutual has to supporting communities like Lubbock will amplify the positive impact LEDA and the Chamber can make together, said the release.

The release said Texas Mutual aims to provide financial support to organizations that work towards enhancing the lives of individuals and communities in need.

By partnering with the Chamber and LEDA, Texas Mutual wants to create a positive impact and contribute to the betterment of the community.

It will fund for summer bridge classes for high school students, Covenant and UMC student health camps, healthcare equipment for participating training providers, scholarships for students taking entry health science courses and upskilling incumbent workers.

John Osborn, president and CEO of LEDA, expressed greatly and said, “One of Lubbock’s greatest strength is its educated, divers and skilled workforce.”

He added “With this generous investment, we can continue to invest in the development of our future and current workforce, empowering them to succeed.”