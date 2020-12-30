Lubbock Chamber of Commerce: over 200 local businesses closed in 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce said of the over 7,000 businesses in Lubbock, about 210 of them have permanently closed down since March.

“85 percent of businesses in Lubbock are small businesses,” said Eddie McBride, President of the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce.

McBride said most of the businesses that closed were restaurants.

“When we first went into the lockdown, people no longer had the chance to come and do business at a location and obviously, they didn’t have the operating margins to keep operating and much less, to keep people employed,” said McBride. “So those folks went out very quickly.”

McBride said economically speaking, the first quarter of 2021 will be ‘slow’, but businesses should start to “bounce back” in March.