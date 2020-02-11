Lubbock Chamber of Commerce receives communications award

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce:

Late last week representatives from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce attended the Western Association of Chamber Executives (W.A.C.E.) conference in Portland, Organ and was recognized with a first place award for its “The Lubbock Chamber is…” video.

The video was produced by local boutique advertising agency, DesignEnvy, and launched this past August as part of the Lubbock Chamber’s Brand Realignment Campaign intended to enhance the Chamber’s image to better articulate its purpose, mission and vision as a business organization for everybody, size and type of business.

“What an honor to have been a part of showcasing the heart of Lubbock,” Donya Butler, Partner at DesignEnvy said. “I have often referred to this video as a home movie. As a small business ourselves, we took great pride in the opportunity to collaborate with the Chamber to shine light on entrepreneurs that make Lubbock a great place to live. A first place award seems fitting for a first-class city.”

The campaign was created to re-position the Chamber as a modern organization focused on building a vibrant, diverse community with opportunities to help businesses thrive.

“While we have been long regarded as a leader in the Lubbock community led by some of the City’s most influential business leaders and volunteers, there are still misconceptions about who we are and what actual role we play in our hometown,” said Lubbock Chamber President and CEO Eddie McBride. “We wanted this video to reiterate the nature of our work as a catalyst for business growth; a convener of leaders and influencers; and a champion for a stronger community.”

The video was awarded to the Chamber that best communicated the Chamber’s story. Entries from all over the U.S. were submitted for the contest and judged on message effectiveness, creativity, imagery and professionalism.

The video can be found on the homepage of www.LubbockChamber.com.

