Lubbock Chamber of Commerce to host 2021 Business Expo on May 27

The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Business Expo, the largest business-to-business tradeshow on the South Plains, on May 27 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

The Business Expo, presented by Black Plumbing and Maverick Saw Cutting & Core Drilling, showcases more than 150 exhibitors and welcomes approximately 5,000 attendees. Exhibitors will enjoy a private networking event from 9–10 a.m. before the doors open. This allows businesses the opportunity to develop a more personal relationship with the companies who could become their next client all while creating new connections to heighten overall success.

Business at its Best: Expo Series is back for its sixth year, offering two free seminars to attendees. The series is a part of the Lubbock Chamber’s efforts to address critical business topics and offer tools to navigate and thrive in the ever-changing demands and evolving changes in the nationwide workforce. Brandon Mulkey, Chick-Fil-A owner/operator, and SCORE Lubbock will each lead a seminar.

This ever-popular business showcase has been a Chamber member favorite for over two decades. This year’s theme is “Building Resilient Businesses.” The Lubbock Chamber encourages all participants to have fun with the theme while showcasing what makes their business unique in the Lubbock community.

Sponsorships and booths are still available. Contact the Lubbock Chamber at (806) 761-7000 to secure a space or visit www.LubbockBusinessExpo.com for more information. Pre-sale tickets will be available on April 27 for $5 at the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce office or $10 at the door the day of the event. All chamber members receive a $5 discount.

