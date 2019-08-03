Lubbock Chamber of Commerce to host Legislative Appreciation Luncheon on August 27





Lubbock Chamber of Commerce



The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce will host a Legislative Appreciation Luncheon on Tues., Aug. 27, at 11:30 a.m. at the Overton Hotel and Conference Center.

The luncheon will honor Senator Charles Perry, State Rep. John Frullo and State Rep. Dustin Burrows for their efforts during the Texas legislative session. In particular, their efforts in helping secure funding for the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine.

“I encourage the business community to come out and show their support as we thank our area elected officials for their service this past Legislative session,” said Chairman Abel Castro. “This is a great opportunity to let them know how much we appreciate all they do for our community and West Texas.”

The luncheon, presented by StarCare Specialty Health System, is $50 and Chamber members receive a discounted rate of $40. Register at LubbockChamber.com or call (806) 761-7000. Deadline to register is noon on Wed., Aug. 21.

For more information contact Kyle Jacobson at Kyle.Jacobson@lubbockbiz.org or call (806) 761-7000.



