Lubbock Chamber of Commerce to host virtual community prayer

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce announced that it would be hosting a virtual community prayer gathering on April 30 from 9:00 to 9:30 a.m.

According to its release, the goal of the gathering is to pray for the city of Lubbock and the country as well as healthcare workers and the elderly population. The chamber also wants to pray for the education system, educators, students, banks and financial institutions.

The gathering will be hosted virtually using Zoom, but the chamber will also be live on Facebook. Attendees must register beforehand and can do so by clicking here.