Lubbock Chamber of Commerce to host Wreck ‘Em Tech Athletics Breakfast on August 21

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce:



The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Wreck ‘Em Tech Athletics Breakfast will be held on Wed., Aug. 21 at 6:30 a.m. at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

This breakfast will kick off the 2019 Texas Tech University fall sports programs. Guest speakers include the new Head Football Coach Matt Wells; Women’s Volleyball Coach Tony Graystone; and Track & Field / Cross Country Coach Wes Kittley, who was recently named the Big 12 Coach of the Year.

The doors open at 6:30 a.m. and the program will begin at 7 a.m. Tickets are $45. Chamber members receive a discounted price of $35. Reservations may be made on LubbockChamber.com or by calling the Lubbock Chamber office at (806) 761-7000. The registration deadline is 5 p.m. on Fri., Aug. 16.

“The Chamber is excited to have the head coaches from Football, Women’s Volleyball and Track & Field / Cross Country at the Wreck ‘Em Tech Athletics Breakfast again this year,” said Chairman Abel Castro. “We enjoyed helping them celebrate the start of their seasons last year and look forward to showing the business community’s support once again.”

Sponsorships and tables are still available. For more information contact Amy Marquez at Amy.Marquez@lubbockbiz.org or call (806) 761-7000.

