(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo provided in a press release from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce host its annual Harvest Luncheon on Thursday, October 20.

According to a press release, the event will take place at the FiberMax Center for Discovery at noon. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m.

Luke Lindberg, founder and principal of E. Pluribus Unum, is the featured speaker, the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce said.



E. Pluribus Unum is a South Dakota-based consulting firm that advises clients on international trade, public affairs, and general commerce.



Mr. Lindberg serves on the board of directors of the National Association of District Export Councils and the South Dakota District Export Council, a position appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce, the press release said.

In-person tickets are $40, and Chamber members receive a discounted price of $30.



The registration deadline is 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, and space is limited.

For more information, you can visit the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce website.