Lubbock Chamber receives 5-star-rating again

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce announced that the Lubbock Chamber had been awarded the Five-Star accredited designation, the highest designation in the Chamber industry, according to a press release.

For more information, view the press release below.

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce:

The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce announced today that the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has awarded the Lubbock Chamber with the Five-Star Accredited designation, the highest such designation in the Chamber industry.

“Each day, our Chamber works hard to put the American dream within reach of hardworking Lubbock business owners. The U.S. Chamber Accreditation designation tells chamber members and the Lubbock business community that we have effective programs, sound finances and we are strong advocates for their interests,” said Eddie McBride, Lubbock Chamber CEO.

Accreditation with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the only program of its kind that defines excellence in chamber planning and recognizes chambers for outstanding contributions toward positive change in their communities. The purpose of the U.S. Chamber’s Accreditation Program is to facilitate continuing excellence in the chamber industry and to foster a pro-business environment across America.

Accreditation is the only national program that recognizes chambers for their effective organizational procedures and community involvement. In order to receive Accreditation, a chamber must meet minimum standards in their operations and programs, including areas of governance, government affairs, and technology. This extensive self-review can take 6-9 months to complete.

“Only 217 chambers carry this distinction out of approximately 7,000 chambers in the United States. And only 127, less than 2 percent of these chambers are accredited at the highest 5-Star level,” added McBride. “We achieved a perfect score in six of the nine sections: human resources, government affairs, program development, technology, communications, and facilities. This designation is the Lubbock Chamber’s third time to be recognized and we are very proud of this accomplishment.”

Local chambers are rated Accredited, 3-Stars, 4-Stars, or 5-Stars. State chambers are recognized as either Accredited State Chamber or Accredited State Chamber with Distinction. The final determination is made by the Accrediting Board, a committee of U.S. Chamber board members.

The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce represents almost 1,700 businesses and over 79,000 employees on the South Plains which accounts for over $2 billion in annual household earnings in Lubbock and West Texas. Since 1913 the Chamber, as a catalyst for business growth; a convener of leaders and influencers; and a champion for a stronger community, has served as a unified voice of business by actively advocating for a pro-jobs, pro-growth, pro-business climate.