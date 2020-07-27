Lubbock Chamber receives additional yard signs to support area law enforcement

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce announced they and 100 black men of West Texas have partnered together to create signs for Lubbock residents to place in their yards to show support of area law enforcement, according to a press release from the Lubbock Chamber.

The full press release is below:

The Lubbock Chamber and 100 Black Men of West Texas partnered earlier this month to create signs for Lubbock residents to place in their yards to show support of area law enforcement, and additional signs are now available.

“We had a huge response from the Lubbock community and ran out of signs very quickly,” said Eddie McBride, President and CEO of the Lubbock Chamber. “We wanted to keep this momentum going and with the help of some of our community partners we were able to order another batch of signs.”

The second batch of yard signs will be available for pick-up beginning Mon., July 27, between 1 and 4 p.m. at the Lubbock Chamber office, 1500 Broadway, Suite 101.

The Lubbock Chamber would like to thank the following businesses for their support in this effort: Carpet Tech; FiberMax-BASF; Lubbock Impact, Inc.; Madera Residential; Parkhill, Smith & Cooper, Inc.; Piper Boutique; UMC Health System.

Businesses interested in further supporting this effort can contact the Lubbock Chamber at (806) 761-7000.

When the signs were first made available Eddie McBride, President and CEO of the Chamber and Reggie Dial, President, 100 Black Men of West Texas, issued this joint statement:

“Together, we support a community that thrives, a place where there is opportunity, equality, safety, and security. The intent of this sign’s message is to show our area law enforcement officers that we appreciate and recognize that they are called to protect and serve.”