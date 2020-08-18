Lubbock Chamber to celebrate Texas Tech Football with Wreck ‘Em Breakfast on Sept. 3

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce:

The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce is excited to once again help kick-off the Texas Tech Football season with its Wreck ‘Em Tech Athletics Breakfast. The event will be held both virtually and in-person on Thurs., Sept. 3 at 6:30 a.m. inside the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

Guest speakers include Matt Wells, Texas Tech Football Head Coach; Kirby Hocutt, Athletic Director; Tony Bradford, Texas Tech Football player; Robert Giovannetti, Senior Associate Athletic Director; Mayor Dan Pope.

The doors open at 6:30 a.m. and the program will begin at 7 a.m. In-person tickets are $45, and Chamber members receive a discounted price of $35. Virtual tickets are also available for $25, and Chamber members receive a discount of $15. Reservations may be made on www.LubbockChamber.com or by calling the Lubbock Chamber office at (806) 761-7000. The registration deadline is 5 p.m. on Fri., Aug. 28.

“We are excited to celebrate the start of football season and we know Texas Tech Athletics will create a safe and healthy environment to protect the players, coaches, and fans alike,” said Gabe Vitela, Lubbock Chamber Chairman.

Sponsorships and tables are still available. Contact Amy Marquez at Amy.Marquez@lubbockbiz.org to learn more.

