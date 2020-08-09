Lubbock Chamber to hold virtual Community Prayer Gathering for the education system Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce:

The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce will hold a virtual Community Prayer Gathering on Mon., Aug. 10 at 9 a.m. to pray for the entire education system as officials continue to make reopening plans.

The Community Prayer Gathering will take place via Zoom and those interested in attending can register here.

The virtual event will be led by Community Prayer Chairman Kreg Robertson, Parkhill, Smith & Cooper and the following community members will provide a prayer: Lubbock Chamber Chairman Gabe Vitela, One Guy from Italy / Giorgio’s Pizza; Cory Powell, Texas Tech University Division of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion; Dalton Jantzen, Salted Oats, LLC; and Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope.

“We will gather together Monday morning to join in prayer over our community’s education system,” said Eddie McBride, President and CEO. “As we continue through these challenging times, we ask for the Lord’s protection and strength in all the schools for every student, staff member, administrator, parent and family to ensure a safe and successful school year.”

More information on the Lubbock Chamber and its efforts can be found here.

(News release from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce)

