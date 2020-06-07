Lubbock Chamber to hold virtual Community Prayer Gathering on Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce:

The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce will hold a virtual Community Prayer Gathering on Mon., June 8 at 9 a.m. to pray for the state, nation, and entire Lubbock community during this time of unrest.

The Community Prayer Gathering will take place via Zoom and those interested in attending can register here. The following community leaders will each provide a prayer: Police Chief Floyd Mitchell; Matt Bumstead, Lubbock Christian University; and Pastor Bill Stubblefield.

“We will gather Monday morning to join in prayer for our nation and our community to help us realize the need to unite and ask the Lord’s assistance,” said Eddie McBride, President and CEO. “As we attempt to heal and continue through these challenging times, we must embrace our differences and come together to strengthen the ties between friends and neighbors. By coming together in prayer, we help this happen.”

More information on the Lubbock Chamber and its efforts can be found here.

(News release from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce)