Lubbock Chamber to host the State of the TTU System Luncheon on Sept. 28

The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce will host the State of the Texas Tech University System (TTU System) Luncheon on Tuesday, Sept. 28. The event, presented by FirstBank & Trust, will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Overton Hotel & Conference Center.

Leadership of the TTU System, including Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D., chancellor of the TTU System; Lawrence Schovanec, Ph.D., president of Texas Tech University; and Lori Rice-Spearman, Ph.D., president of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, will provide the latest updates and information about the TTU System and for their respective universities.

Topics of discussion will include the TTU System’s partnership with Midwestern State University, successes from the legislative session, updates on strategic initiatives and how the universities in the system have responded to and are managing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Texas Tech University System and our member institutions appreciate the support of the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce,” said Mitchell. “Our leadership looks forward to this event as a great opportunity to connect with the loyal supporters of the Chamber and our community. We have a lot to celebrate and look forward to across our university system.”

Tickets for the luncheon are $50, and Chamber members receive a discounted price of $40. Reservations may be made on www.LubbockChamber.com or by calling the Lubbock Chamber office at (806) 761-7000. The registration deadline is 5 p.m. on Sept. 21.

Sponsorships and tables are still available. Contact Kyle Jacobson at Kyle.Jacobson@lubbockbiz.org to learn more.

