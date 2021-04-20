Lubbock Chamber to host virtual Community Prayer Gathering on Wednesday, April 21

Local News

by: EverythingLubbock.com Digital Media Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo provided by the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual virtual Community Prayer Gathering on Wednesday, April 21.

The event will take place from 9:00-9:30 a.m. via Zoom.

The virtual Community Prayer Gathering will feature Lubbock Chamber; Tim Burrows, Lubbock Fire Department; Rusty DeLoach, RE/MAX Lubbock – Rusty DeLoach; Tony Garcia, One Guy From Italy Family Restaurant (University Location); Shannon Spencer, Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains, Inc.

Zoom attendees must register beforehand and can do so here.

For more information, you can contact the Lubbock Chamber at (806) 761-7000.

