Lubbock Chamber to host virtual Community Prayer Gathering on Wednesday, Jan. 27

(Photo provided by the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual virtual Community Prayer Gathering on Wednesday, January 27.

The event will take place from 9:00-9:30 a.m. via Zoom.

The virtual Community Prayer Gathering will feature Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope, Hillary Cobb, OneVoiceHome, Linda Gaither, WestMark REALTORS, Doug Hensley, the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, Josh Ramirez and the Lubbock Dream Center.

Zoom attendees must register beforehand and can do so here.

For more information, you can contact the Lubbock Chamber at (806) 761-7000.