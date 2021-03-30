Lubbock Chamber to host virtual Community Prayer Gathering on Wednesday, March 31

(Photo provided by the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual virtual Community Prayer Gathering on Wednesday, March 31.

The event will take place from 9:00-9:30 a.m. via Zoom.

The virtual Community Prayer Gathering will feature the Lubbock Chamber; John English, Tailgate Express; David Fraze, Lubbock Christian University; Kevin McConic, Covenant Health; Kristin Murray, Voice of Hope; Kreg Robertson, Parkhill

Zoom attendees must register beforehand and can do so here.

For more information, you can contact the Lubbock Chamber at (806) 761-7000.