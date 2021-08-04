Lubbock Chamber’s Angela Lambert selected for Fellowship for Inclusive Economic Growth

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce:

The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Director of Community Development, Angela Lambert, has been selected by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE) to study economic recovery and resilience strategies with 21 other chambers of commerce professionals from communities throughout the United States.

The Fellowship for Inclusive Economic Growth is an immersive executive development program that provides chamber of commerce professionals with education and tools to build a more equitable economy in their regions. This Fellowship comes at an important time as communities continue to address the economic and social impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Economic growth is an important initiative of the Lubbock Chamber because when the business community thrives, Lubbock and its surrounding communities reap the benefits,” said Lubbock Chamber President and CEO Eddie McBride. “I know Angela will represent the Lubbock community very well and I’m looking forward to utilizing the knowledge she will gain in this program to make Lubbock an even better place to live, work, play, and learn.”

Throughout the year-long Fellowship for Inclusive Economic Growth, participants will focus on addressing different aspects of inclusive economic growth, from education and talent to economic development to entrepreneurship. The curriculum will focus on strategies for building a more equitable economic outcome and creating economies that work for everyone.

“We are excited to work with this impressive group of chamber leaders,” said ACCE President and CEO Sheree Anne Kelly. “This fellowship will support their efforts to engage business leaders and community stakeholders to shape recovery efforts, build resilient local economies, and create opportunities for everyone in the community to thrive.”

ACCE’s Fellowship for Inclusive Economic Growth helps chambers refine their inclusive economic recovery goals and ultimately help the business associations nationwide build replicable programs and processes. Leaders selected to participate in the Fellowship represent urban and rural communities from 18 states.

