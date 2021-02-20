Lubbock Chamber’s Lambert receives TPM Certification from U.S. Chamber of Commerce

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce:

The Lubbock Chamber is excited to announce Angela Lambert, Community Development Director, recently received her Talent Pipeline Management (TPM) Certification from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

“I’m grateful to have trained with this national network of leaders and to be involved in the TPM movement,” said Lambert. “I’m looking forward to helping businesses build scalable, sustainable pipelines of talent through an authentically employer-led approach.”

The Talent Pipeline Management approach is a demand-driven strategy to create real career pathways for students and workers to align dynamic business needs. The TPM Academy, facilitated by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, trains business, workforce, and economic development leaders to learn to drive partnerships with educators and employers based on industry need to aid in closing the skills gap.

“As a leader in the business community, the Lubbock Chamber understands the importance of collaborating and building coalitions and is committed to supporting both Lubbock businesses and area educators,” said Eddie McBride, President and CEO. “We plan to use the TPM framework to help close the skills gap by cultivating partnerships between the education and business sectors to enhance opportunities in the workforce for all job seekers and job creators.”

More information on the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation Talent Pipeline Initiative can be found at www.uschamberfoundation.org/talent-pipeline-management.

(News release from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce)