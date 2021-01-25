Lubbock chapter of pro-gun nonprofit aims to empower and educate female gun owners

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Well Armed Woman Shooting chapter in Lubbock is working to educate, equip and empower women who own a firearm.

Chapter leader Caprice Nutt said the aim is to specifically create responsible gun owners.

“Just having a gun does not make you a responsible gun owner,” she said.

The chapter aims to discuss all aspects of gun safety from basic terminology to different defense mechanisms.

Melissa Bearden said knowledge of these topics has already helped her in necessary situations.

“A few years ago I had a newspaper route delivery [and] there was a man who blocked me in” she said. “Then he got out of his vehicle and approached me, yelling.”

Bearden said thankfully, after flashing her gun at him, he left her alone; however if he had not left, she was prepared to take action after what she has learned through being a part of the TWAW chapter.

The chapter also encourages members to bring their floor plans in order to develop a safety strategy plan for their home.

“[The goal is] to make each person aware and think, ‘okay this is what my house looks like,'” Nutt said. “‘Where am I vulnerable, and what’s my best strategy?'”

The Lubbock chapter encourages women 18 or 21 years and older to join and become better educated in gun safety. For more information on chapter meetings, you can go to their Facebook Page.