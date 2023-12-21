LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday afternoon, the Texas Anti-Gang Center found a stolen car and initiated a traffic stop that led to the vehicle evading officers and driving through a fence and ended in the capture of Rosendo Ramirez Jr., 19, according to a press release from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

The Texas Anti-Gang Center saw a stolen 2015 yellow Kia in the area of 45th Street and Avenue N, the press release said. Ramirez drove the car through a fence in the 1500 block of 46th Street, according to LCSO. He then took off on foot and was apprehended in the 4500 block of Avenue Q.

Ramirez was transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center and charged with: Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Evading Arrest or Detention with a Motor Vehicle and Evading Arrest or Detention on foot.