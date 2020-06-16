Lubbock Cheesecake Factory dining room closed, city confirms concerns over COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas– EverythingLubbock.com confirmed with the City of Lubbock on Tuesday that a South Lubbock restaurant closed its dining room due to COVID-19 concerns.

Multiple viewers reached out to EverythingLubbock.com because they were concerned that The Cheesecake Factory, located 6014 Slide Road, may have been exposed to the virus.

However, the city could only confirm that the restaurant closed its dining room and was operating on curbside only by 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

A health inspector was still on site at the time this article was published.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to the restaurant for a possible comment. However, an automated message said the restaurant was temporarily closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.