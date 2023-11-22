LUBBOCK, Texas — Chick-fil-A at Raider Park announced they would be closing down for a major remodel on Saturday, November 5. Among other changes, the remodel will make the Raider Park location more accessible by expanding the drive-thru and moving the University Avenue entrance.

They plan to reopen shortly after December 25, however, while they’re closed, some of the employees will serve in a different way than usual.

A number of employees will trade out their usual Chick-fil-A shifts with volunteer shifts at Lubbock Impact, a non-profit that serves people in need around the community.

Chick-fil-A at Raider Park owner and operator Tim Odom said they chose to work with Lubbock Compact during the temporary closure because he knows how much the non-profit relies on volunteers to serve the community. He also wanted to be sure his employees did something worthwhile with their paid time away.

“Why waste it on doing menial tasks? Let’s put people to work for something meaningful,” Odom said.

He believes employees are excited about the opportunity to serve the community alongside Lubbock Compact and said it’ll be a nice change from their normal routine.

“It’ll be something a little different than taking orders and making chicken sandwiches and it’ll be for a worthwhile cause,” Odom said.

The employees will work their normal shift times but participate in volunteer work instead.

According to Becky Robertson, the executive director for Lubbock Impact, this will help the non-profit immensely. They have three full-time staff members and everything else is done by volunteers.

“We’re excited that they chose to come alongside us and help in a time of year that we really could use some extra help. It’s a win-win for both of us,” Robertson said.

Robertson said it’s especially helpful since some regular volunteers will be gone for the holidays.

“In a season when people are gone, it’s like ‘Okay, this is a relief,’” Robertson said.