LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from TxDOT:

The Texas Department of Transportation, along with its traffic safety education partners, is hosting a car seat checkup event from 9 to 11:30 a.m., on Friday, April 1, at Kohl’s department store, located at 3307 98th Street, in Lubbock.

Certified car seat technicians will be on-site to teach parents and caregivers how to determine if their child is in the right seat for the child’s age and size. Parents are asked to know their child’s height and weight and should bring their current safety seat for proper installation.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nationally, 3 out of 4 safety seats are not used correctly. A Texas study found that nearly 9 out of 10 babies and toddlers were riding in safety seats, but more than a quarter of those safety seats were being used incorrectly.

To avoid one of the most common mistakes caregivers make – using the wrong size safety seat—visit the TxDOT Web site to find the appropriate safety seat for your child’s age.

WHO: Child passenger safety technicians/instructors

Child passenger safety technicians/instructors WHAT: Car seat checkup event

Car seat checkup event WHEN: Friday, April 1, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Friday, April 1, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. WHERE: Kohl’s, located at 3307 98th Street, Lubbock, TX

The Texas Department of Transportation is responsible for maintaining 80,000 miles of road and for supporting aviation, maritime, rail, and public transportation across the state. Through collaboration and leadership, we deliver a safe, reliable, and integrated transportation system that enables the movement of people and goods. Find out more at TxDOT.gov. “Like” us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

(Press release from Texas Department of Transportation, Lubbock District)