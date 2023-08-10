LUBBOCK, Texas — Seeing kids get the chance to run around and laugh in a splash pad at How We Grow Children’s Learning Center was a dream for daycare owner Kathy Sisson. She said she was able to buy one with her COVID-19 relief funds.

When the pandemic hit, many daycare centers had to close their doors. The federal relief funds helped centers who were still open be able to bring in and take care of kids.

“It really did so many good things … It helped families,” Sisson said about the funds.

But the pandemic relief funding is drying out and Sisson saw her last check three months ago. After that check, she said her daycare has no funding.

“How are we going to do it? I haven’t figured that out yet,” Sisson said.

According to Sisson, she needs the funding to buy materials for the kids and pay her staff a wage they deserve. Without funding, Sisson says they might have to cut some of the curriculum or raise tuition at the center.

In 2022, the median price for a year of daycare in Lubbock County was more than $76,000. Without funding, the number will only heighten.

Sisson said she hopes legislators will consider the need for child care provider funding in future budget negotiations.

“Plead to the legislators to think about these kids and the quality of giving quality care — the only way we can do it is through funding,” Sisson said.

For now, Sisson is in the same situation as 13,000 other licensed child care centers in Texas who are no longer getting federal funding.

“We’re still crossing our fingers and praying that we get something else to help us to maintain and give these teachers what they deserve,” Sisson said.

Sisson said she will keep doing what she can to keep the kids and her staff happy but doesn’t want tuition prices to raise for parents who want to bring their child to daycare.

However, Rosa Hernandez with Workforce Solutions South Plains, said not all hope is gone when it comes to high tuition prices. She said parents who are facing high costs for child care and who meet certain qualifications, have an opportunity to apply for child care scholarships on their website.