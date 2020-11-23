Lubbock child in need of life-saving transplant

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Childen’s Organ Transplant Association (COTA) announced a little girl from Lubbock was in need of a kidney transplant.

The press release from COTA said Lubbock volunteers are raising $55,000 for COTA to assist with transplant-related expenses.

Ellie Mullins was born in 2015 and was diagnosed with Focal Segmental Glomeruloschlerosis. A transplant team from the Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth recommended a life-saving kidney transplant, the press release said.

The press release said volunteers are needed for the campaign. Individuals or groups interested in more information should contact Community Coordinator Keren Mitchell at (512) 796- 7644 or kerenmitchell@yahoo.com.

To see the COTA link, click here.