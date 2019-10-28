Lubbock children & area law enforcement bond in new ‘High-Five A Hero’ event

Erin Gregg, the Assistant Director for Communications and Community Relations at Lubbock Independent School District, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about a brand new event called “High Five a Hero.”
For full details, watch the video above.
by: Sasha WilsonPosted: / Updated:
Erin Gregg, the Assistant Director for Communications and Community Relations at Lubbock Independent School District, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about a brand new event called “High Five a Hero.”
For full details, watch the video above.