Lubbock Children’s Business Fair at the Science Spectrum Saturday

Looking for a unique shopping experience? Join us as we give local youth the opportunity to launch their very own startup business!

Local “Kidpreneurs”, ages 6 to 18, will be set up at 15 vendor booths at the 1st annual Lubbock Children’s Business Fair on Saturday, February 15th from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. The event will be held inside the lobby of the Science Spectrum, located at 2579 S. Loop 289, Suite 250, Lubbock TX 79423.

Kids develop a brand, create a product or service, build a marketing strategy, and then open for customers at this one-day marketplace. Numerous products ranging from hand- made jewelry, keys chains, hair bows and hair scrunchies, to original board games and play-time fort kits, as well as many more products will be available for sale. Please note the kid vendors will only be accepting cash for purchases at the event.

There is no entrance fee required to attend or shop at the Lubbock Children’s Business Fair.



*Standard Science Spectrum Museum and OMNI Theater rates apply.

This event is sponsored by Acton Academy, the Acton School of Business, and the generous support of our donors and volunteers. We all believe that principled entrepreneurs are heroes and role models for the next generation.



https://www.childrensbusinessfair.org/lubbockregion

