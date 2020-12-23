Lubbock Chorale hosts annual holiday concert virtually

LUBBOCK, Texas — Due to Covid-19, there haven’t been many holiday concerts in person this year. However, after nearly 50 years of annual holiday concerts, the Lubbock Chorale wouldn’t let a pandemic stop them from giving the gift of music again this year.

On Wednesday, KAMC News spoke with musicians from the chorale about how they opted to host their concert virtually this year.

“This idea of really wanting to do something special for our community, being able to give a special gift to the community as a way to not only bring folks together but to kind of focus on the the warmth of being home and being together during the holiday season,” said Lubbock Chorale singer and social media manager Matt Spitsberg.

The concert is appropriately named “Home for the Holidays: Songs of Comfort and Joy.”

“So if they’re having a hard time and they’re stressed out during this time, this is what we are wanting for them to have to provide some comfort and joy in their own home.,” said Lubbock Chorale Business Manager Anh Van Collins.

The chorale worked with a team of sound engineers and video editors for several months to put the video together.

“It was huge collaboration,” said Collins. “And so many individuals, so many hours, put it into this.”

However, the end result was completely worth it – a 45 minute video with lots of familiar tunes, even partnering with Lubbock Community Theater for one.

“Through everything that everybody’s been through over the last 9, 10 months, that everybody still has a desire, everybody has still has that that want to get together to sing in whatever way we can,” said Spitsberg.

Knowing how hard 2020 has been, the chorale has made the virtual concert free to the community on YouTube until December 31st. If you’re interested in donating to the chorale, you can learn more here.