LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Christian Highschool in a press release said that they have received the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools’ highest honor, the Henderson Cup trophy for the 2022-2023 school year.

The Henderson Cup is presented to the school that earned the most points through athletics and academic/fine arts competitions throughout the school year.

“The Henderson Cup is symbolic of the collective effort of the campus community. The daily investment of time and energy by students and educators resulted in receiving this distinguished award,” President of LCS, Hutch Haley said.

Lubbock Christian Highschool said that this is the fourth time in school history for this accomplishment. The press release said that this places Lubbock Christian as the all-time leader for private schools in west Texas.