Lubbock Christian joins TTUHSC School of Medicine agreement to waive MCAT for honors students

LUBBOCK, Texas — The pandemic has inspired a lot of students to get on the front lines of this pandemic and head to medical school. Now, through an agreement between the Texas Tech Health Science Center’s School of Medicine and Lubbock Christian University, honors students at LCU have the opportunity to get into med school without having to take the MCAT exam.

With LCU already having a 100 percent acceptance rate to medical school, this opportunity could help LCU students become more well-rounded physicians without the added stress of taking the MCAT.

“We see that they want to stay here. We see that many of them when they have a choice of medical schools, choose Texas Tech,” said LCU Honors College Dean Dr. Stacy Patty. “But having the opportunity to waive that final year of study for the MCAT really is an advantage.”

That advantage will benefit both medical students and health care as a whole in West Texas at a time when health care is more important than ever.

“If we’re able to make that connection with some of the very, very brightest students from this region, whether it be through Texas Tech or Lubbock Christian we hope that they stay in Lubbock or in this West Texas region to serve the communities of this area,” said Associate Dean of Admission for the TTUHSC School of Medicine Dr. Felix Morales. “Because we are in a pretty big need for physicians in this area.”

LCU honors students who’ve completed all required pre-med courses with an exceptional GPA by their junior year can apply a year early to the School of Medicine. Students also have to complete several additional requirements and go through an interview process.

LCU is the latest to join the highly competitive program that accepts only around 10 students each year from all schools that are a part of the agreement. Some of those include West Texas A&M and Angelo State. Although the competition is high, the reward is worth it — in more ways than one.

“Students will often have to go through prep courses to prepare for that MCAT,” said Dr. Morales. “And so it alleviates all that stress and that burden for them in order for them just to focus in on their academic studies as an undergraduate, and also do the very best as they can before they enter medical school.”

By recruiting the brightest students and allowing them to focus their final year of undergrad on courses outside their major, such as humanities or art classes they otherwise may not have taken, students are set up for success.

“The key goal there for the students is to help them to become excellent physicians,” said Dr. Patty. “The key goal for Texas Tech is to send up good students so that they can benefit from that. And for us, it’s to reflect upon our excellent faculty in the history of good science education at LCU.”

To learn more about the agreement between Texas Tech and LCU, you can visit LCU's website.