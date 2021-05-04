Lubbock Christian School Board of Trustees announces new school President

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Christian School:



The Lubbock Christian School Board of Trustees is pleased to announce the appointment of a new school President. After a thorough and extensive search coupled with prayerful consideration, the members of the Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Saturday, May 1st to appoint Mr. Hutch Haley as our next school President.



Mr. Haley is a Lubbock native, a 1978 graduate of LCS and a 1982 graduate of Abilene Christian University. He has spent the majority of his career, over thirty years, in education. Seventeen of those years were spent at LCS where he served as an economics teacher, Head Girls Basketball Coach, Head Football Coach, Athletic Director and Director of Transportation. Mr. Haley led the Eagles to win five state championships during his tenure: two in football and three in girl’s basketball. The Hutch Haley Practice Football Field was dedicated in 2015 to honor Mr. Haley’s leadership and impact on the LCS community.



Mr. Haley and his wife, Terri, have been married for thirty-seven years. They have three children and six grandchildren. Their three children (Heather Lierman, Hanna Gibson and Hunter Haley) all graduated from LCS. Mr. and Mrs. Haley will be moving home to Lubbock after eleven years in Rockwall, TX where Mr. Haley currently teaches Accounting and Business Management at Gene Burton College and Career Academy and serves as an Elder at the Highland Oaks Church of Christ. The Haley family has been long time supporters of LCS and Christian education. The Lynna Dee Haley Harrell Band Hall was dedicated in 2006 after Mr. Haley’s late sister to honor her legacy.



The Presidential Search, conducted primarily by a President Search Committee, was an extensive process involving the committee researching and interviewing a list of more than fifty diverse candidates. A handful of the qualified candidates were brought on campus for more extensive in person conversations with the search committee and members of the Board of Trustees. Through this process, it was clear Mr. Haley was the ideal candidate to be the next President of Lubbock Christian School. Mr. Haley is passionate about a commitment to integrated, Christ-centered education and is excited to be returning to LCS to further our mission. The Board is confident Mr. Hutch Haley is the right person to lead our school.



We are grateful for the tireless efforts and careful consideration of everyone involved on the Search Committee throughout the entire process and thank them for their good work in identifying our next leader.



The selection of President is one of the greatest responsibilities of the Board of Trustees. We want to express our profound optimism and excitement about the future of Lubbock Christian School under the leadership of Mr. Hutch Haley.



LCS will be well served by our Interim President, Dr. Kathy Crockett, for the remainder of this school year and through the month of July. Mr. Haley will be joining our staff officially on July 1st. The Board of Trustees anticipates a smooth and steady transition to our new President.



