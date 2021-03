LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Christian School is hosting an event called Prom Queen from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday, at the Dream Center, 1111 30th Street.

Organizer Heather Horn said there were over 2,000 prom dresses that will be given away to girls in the Lubbock area.

The event is open to any girl needing a prom dress, Horn said.

Additionally, scholarships and door prizes will be handed out.