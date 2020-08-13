Lubbock Christian School opens doors for in-person classes

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, Lubbock Christian School kicked off their first day of classes since closing down back in March.

Months of planning have gone into preparing for the reopening, working to take the necessary health and safety precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Tye Rogers said the staff and teachers have looked forward to seeing students back in-person again.

“You know, the hectic part is preparing for the first day, when the kids get here,” he said. “You know, that’s the part we all look forward to.”

Rogers said this year, they are working to offer blended classes in order to provide resources to those who can not attend in person.

“We know we are looking at a population of students that are going to have to stay home and we want to serve them too,” he said. “We’ve got an international student [who is] stuck at home and can’t get back to the U.S., but you know what? They are still an Eagle.”

He said the alternate form of learning will come in handy if teachers and students become exposed to the virus.

“We know we will have some sickness — every school will,” he said. “But we just want to make sure we are diligent about taking every precaution we can and having a good plan in place.”

Rogers stressed the importance of continuing classes.

“Kids need school and they need school done well,” he said.

He said it is a learning process, but that the school is willing to take the necessary steps to continuously provide students the education they need.