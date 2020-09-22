Lubbock Christian University adds men’s, women’s tennis programs

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Christian University is adding men’s and women’s tennis programs, the school announced at a press conference Tuesday.

LCU is planning for both programs to play their first season in the fall of 2022, athletic director Scott Larson said. The school expects to hire a head coach in the summer of 2021.

The school is in the process of securing funding to build a tennis facility, which will feature eight courts. LCU plans to put it just south of its recreation center.

LCU previously had a tennis program from 1975 to 1982. Before the school transitioned from a two-year to a four-year institution in 1972, Lubbock Christian College had a program that won a NJCAA Team National Championship in 1960.

Former Texas Tech tennis coach Tim Siegel spoke at LCU’s news conference and said he will be a consultant for the program.

You can watch the press conference below.