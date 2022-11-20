LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Christian University’s (LCU) School of Business now offers a new Bachelor of Science degree in Web Design.

According to a press release from LCU, the degree provides a holistic approach to the discipline, ensuring that students understand each of the components that work together in web development and design while also providing opportunities to specialize in certain specific facets of web design.

While the university has offered a web design course as part of the Information Systems and Technology and Digital Media Applications degree programs, this new degree will give students a broader and more comprehensive foundation for web design careers.

“The intention of this new degree is to provide all of the fundamental and advanced skillsets for our students to be successful in web design,” explained Nathan Richardson, Instructor of Digital Media Applications in the press release.

Richardson said the coursework will cover multiple facets of web development, not just coding and structure.

One of the unique differentiators of the Web Design degree is the integration of business practices.

“We don’t want to create a niche degree, but instead to create a core foundation within that area,” said Dr. Doug Darby, Assistant Professor of Information Systems and Technology in the press release.

Both Dr. Darby and Richardson explained that they regularly receive calls from companies requesting LCU graduates and students to help in web design.

“It’s a competitive degree,” Richardson emphasized

For more information about the Web Design degree, you can visit the LCU website.