AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement, the presidents of Amarillo College (AC) and Lubbock Christian University (LCU) planned to meet Monday afternoon to sign an articulation agreement aimed to ensure the “seamless transfer” of credit hours between the schools.

The announcement said that President Russell Lowery-Hart of AC and President Scott McDowell of LCU will sign the agreement during a brief ceremony, set to be held on the second floor of the College Union Building on AC’s Washington Street Campus.

As described in the announcement, an articulation agreement is a partnership between multiple higher education institutions that is generally focused on making it easier for students to transfer between them. The institutions benefit from the agreement by making it easier, for example, for students who have graduated with an associate degree from AC to transfer to LCU to pursue a bachelor’s degree.