The presidents of Lubbock Christian University (LCU) and Amarillo College (AC) met to sign an articulation agreement that will allow for the seamless transfer of hours between the two schools for students to complete a bachelor’s degree. The ceremonial signing of the document by LCU President Scott McDowell and AC President Russell Lowery-Hart took place Monday, April 25, on the Amarillo College campus.

An articulation agreement is a formal partnership between two or more institutions of higher education generally focused on providing a smooth transfer experience for students. Both institutions benefit as the agreements make the pathway to a bachelor’s degree easier to navigate for students who have graduated with an associate degree from Amarillo College.

LCU President Scott McDowell shared the following, “We are thrilled to deepen our long-standing relationship with Amarillo College. The phenomenal work of Dr. Russell Lowery-Hart on behalf of the students at AC is nothing short of amazing. I was introduced to Dr. Lowery-Hart by Alan Rhodes, who serves on the LCU Board of Trustees. I know that Alan is a good citizen of Amarillo with a deep love for his hometown and the good work going on at AC. From that very first conversation, it became obvious that we all shared a common love for students and that we are all passionate about finding ways to help them succeed.”

There have been articulation agreements between LCU and AC that have provided students in certain degree programs a smooth transition to LCU after completing their time at Amarillo College. This new agreement offers enhanced opportunities for more students across various academic disciplines to benefit.

“This formalizes the sense of common cause that has existed for a long time,” McDowell continued. “It provides a way for the students at Amarillo College to continue their high-quality education in another setting that will also care deeply about them as people.”

Amarillo College President Russell Lowery-Hart responded, “We want our students to have access to great institutions that fit their needs. Lubbock Christian University is a wonderful education partner, and our students have a tremendous learning experience in transfer. We are proud to expand and improve our transfer partnership.”

