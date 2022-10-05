LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Christian University and CoNetrix will team up on October 12th to provide business leaders with practical training in cloud computing safety and cyber security best practices.

According to a press release from LCU, the free half-day, in person event will provide best practices to implement in any organization with employees who conduct business digitally.



The Cyber Security Symposium will be held in the Baker Conference Center on the LCU campus from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Although the event is free, registration is required. You can register for the event by visiting https://lcu.edu/event/cyber-security.



In the meantime, these practical tips were offered that any small business can implement today to keep their organization more cyber secure:

Train employees on how to spot malicious emails and phone calls

Create unique, complex passwords for all accounts

Keep track of which systems and software store critical business data

Use multi-factor authentication for high-risk systems

Hire an independent 3rd party to check your organization’s systems for vulnerabilities

Businesses that want to learn more about these tips or gain more knowledge on cybersecurity topics are invited to the Cyber Security Symposium on October 12th, the press release said.

